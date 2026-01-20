FTSE 100 Dips Amid Rising Tariff Tensions and Geopolitical Uncertainties

The UK's FTSE 100 saw its sharpest decline in nearly two weeks on Tuesday as investor sentiment soured amid increasing uncertainties over potential U.S. tariffs related to Greenland.

The index closed 0.72% down, marked by geopolitical tensions triggered by Trump's threat to impose tariffs unless the U.S. is allowed to buy Greenland.

Amidst market shifts, precious metals miners bolstered gains as gold prices soared past $4,700 an ounce, while pharmaceuticals and insurers saw declines, reflecting broader market volatility.