Arunachal's Roadmap to 'Viksit Bharat': Highlights from Governor's Meeting with President

Governor K T Parnaik briefed President Murmu on Arunachal Pradesh's transformative initiatives, focusing on regional development, public health, and women's empowerment. He highlighted the 'Viksit Arunachal' roadmap for inclusive growth and presented a book on the state's orchid diversity during their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:49 IST
In a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik informed President Droupadi Murmu about the state's key initiatives aimed at fostering regional development and inclusive growth. The discussion centered around the state government's dedication to contributing to 'Viksit Bharat' via its strategic roadmap known as 'Viksit Arunachal'.

Governor Parnaik shared the state's ongoing efforts to uplift its population through targeted measures and underscored the importance of compliance and follow-ups on issues raised in prior governors' conferences. Special attention has been given to improving public health, particularly in combating tuberculosis, alongside initiatives for women's empowerment and youth development.

As part of the meeting, Governor Parnaik presented President Murmu with 'Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh,' a detailed reference book celebrating the rich orchid diversity of the state, indicating a focus on cultural and environmental appreciation as part of broader developmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

