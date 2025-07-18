Left Menu

Himachal Embraces Spiritual and Infrastructural Growth Amid New Challenges

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participated in a ceremony at the Jakhu temple, unveiling a 108-foot Hanuman flag and working to resolve procedural challenges for a Lord Ram statue. The government plans enhancements to the temple and rest houses, addressing social media impacts on tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:44 IST
In a move symbolizing spiritual reverence and infrastructural commitment, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participated in the installation of a towering 108-foot Hanuman flag at the Jakhu temple in Shimla on Friday. While a Lord Ram statue is also planned for the temple complex, Sukhvinder's administration is working through procedural challenges related to the Forest Conservation Act.

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the temple's profound spiritual importance and affirmed the state's dedication to enriching both its sacred and tourist allure. The government aims to improve facilities for devotees, balancing ecological sustainability with amenities like enhanced parking and seating.

Addressing tourism and infrastructure, Sukhu inaugurated a new Rs 4.15 crore rest house, stating that rest houses under the Public Works Department and Irrigation and Public Health have been opened for public access with a standardized booking rate. As misinformation on social media impacts tourism, Sukhu stressed that large swathes of the state remain safe and welcoming for visitors.

