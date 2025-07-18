Left Menu

Revamping Delhi Assembly Library: A Leap Towards a Digital Future

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts has proposed a detailed plan to rejuvenate the Delhi Assembly library. The report focuses on integrating advanced technology and infrastructure enhancements to create a state-of-the-art e-Library that serves both legislators and the public effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:35 IST
The detailed report, handed over to Speaker Vijender Gupta, sets out a comprehensive plan for modernizing the library's facilities. Gupta, underscoring the need for improved legislative research and digital accessibility, aims to transform the library into a cutting-edge e-Library, possibly renaming it to reflect its expanded role as an archival and museum space.

IGNCA's recommendations include key staffing changes, infrastructure overhauls, and collaborations with institutions like the Parliament Library. Proposed improvements feature a complete renovation, introduction of modern furniture and shelves, and museum-style displays, enhancing the library's functionality and aesthetic appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

