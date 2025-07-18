Revamping Delhi Assembly Library: A Leap Towards a Digital Future

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) has submitted a strategic report to revamp the Delhi Assembly Library. The report suggests a series of technological and infrastructural enhancements to foster a digital and inclusive knowledge ecosystem, accessible to both legislators and the public.

The detailed report, handed over to Speaker Vijender Gupta, sets out a comprehensive plan for modernizing the library's facilities. Gupta, underscoring the need for improved legislative research and digital accessibility, aims to transform the library into a cutting-edge e-Library, possibly renaming it to reflect its expanded role as an archival and museum space.

IGNCA's recommendations include key staffing changes, infrastructure overhauls, and collaborations with institutions like the Parliament Library. Proposed improvements feature a complete renovation, introduction of modern furniture and shelves, and museum-style displays, enhancing the library's functionality and aesthetic appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)