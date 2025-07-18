Star's Sanctuary Stripped: Sangeeta Bijlani's Farmhouse Heist

A theft has been reported at the farmhouse of film star Sangeeta Bijlani in Pune's Maval area, according to local police on Friday.

The crime came to light when Bijlani revisited the property, located in Tikona village near Pawna Dam, after a four-month gap due to her father's health concerns.

In her complaint to Pune rural police, Bijlani described the destruction: broken main doors and windows, missing television and household items, and vandalized property. Authorities are investigating, with a Lonavala police team on site for damage assessment.