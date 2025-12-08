No Abnormalities at Fukushima Post Japan Earthquake, IAEA Confirms
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported no abnormalities at Fukushima's nuclear plant following a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in northeastern Japan. The quake triggered tsunami warnings and led to evacuation orders for around 90,000 individuals. As a safety measure, the discharge of treated water from the plant was temporarily halted.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed Monday that no irregularities were found at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in the aftermath of a significant 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit northeastern Japan. This statement aims to reassure the global community concerned about nuclear safety.
The earthquake triggered tsunami warnings and necessitated the evacuation of approximately 90,000 local residents as a precaution. These measures reflect the country's commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of its citizens in the face of natural disasters.
In response to the seismic activity, authorities suspended the discharge of treated water from the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) at around 11:42 p.m. local time. This decision underscores the cautious approach taken by Japanese officials to mitigate any potential risks associated with the earthquake.
