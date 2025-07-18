Wes Anderson's 'The Phoenician Scheme' Streams This July: An Epic Adventure Unfolds

Renowned director Wes Anderson is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest film, 'The Phoenician Scheme', which will begin streaming on Peacock from July 25, as reported by Deadline. The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, initially hit theaters in India on June 20, 2025.

Central to the plot is the character of Zsa-zsa Korda, a wealthy businessman portrayed by Benicio del Toro. Korda finds himself on the run from various governments and pursued by conniving tycoons, terrorists, and assassins. Amidst the chaos, he designates his estranged daughter, a nun played by Mia Threapleton, as the heir to his estate, pulling her into a thrilling, international escapade.

The star-studded cast includes Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, among others. Following a warm reception at Cannes, 'The Phoenician Scheme' saw a limited release in NYC and LA, posting impressive opening numbers. Critics have particularly praised Del Toro's performance for capturing Anderson's signature dialogue style. According to Deadline, the movie achieved a commendable box office performance both domestically and worldwide.

