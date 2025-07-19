Meticulous Preparations Underway for Budha Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir
Senior officials in Jammu and Kashmir are meticulously planning the upcoming 13-day Budha Amarnath pilgrimage in Poonch. Key figures like Deputy Inspector General of Police Tejinder Singh and Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar emphasize safety, security, and the provision of adequate facilities for the devotees attending the religious event.
Senior officials in Jammu and Kashmir are meticulously preparing for the smooth conduct of the Budha Amarnath pilgrimage, a significant 13-day religious event in Poonch district.
Deputy Inspector General of Police Tejinder Singh has stressed the critical importance of security, ensuring that the devotees experience a safe pilgrimage.
Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar has directed the establishment of help desks and registration counters to facilitate pilgrims, while local authorities ensure essential facilities are available along the route.
