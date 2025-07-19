Pioneering the Path: India's Certified Naturalist Course Revolution

The Certified Naturalist (CNAT) Course represents a groundbreaking development in India's approach to promoting conservation and sustainable tourism. This structured program offers formal certification, bridging the gap between passion and profession for nature enthusiasts.

Held by The Naturalist School in Bengaluru, the course is accredited by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training and aligns with India's Skill Mission goals. It aims to provide career pathways for budding naturalists, wildlife interpreters, and eco-tourism professionals.

The experiential course includes fieldwork and online classes, focusing on building cognitive skills and understanding the importance of biodiversity. The initiative stands as a stepping-stone for enhancing India's commitment to ethical and informed tourism.