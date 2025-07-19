Pioneering the Path: India's Certified Naturalist Course Revolution
The Certified Naturalist (CNAT) Course is India's first structured program offering formal certification for nature guides, wildlife interpreters, and eco-tourism professionals. The course promotes conservation education and sustainable tourism, aligning with the Skill India Mission, and aims to professionalize the field of naturalism in India.
- Country:
- India
The Certified Naturalist (CNAT) Course represents a groundbreaking development in India's approach to promoting conservation and sustainable tourism. This structured program offers formal certification, bridging the gap between passion and profession for nature enthusiasts.
Held by The Naturalist School in Bengaluru, the course is accredited by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training and aligns with India's Skill Mission goals. It aims to provide career pathways for budding naturalists, wildlife interpreters, and eco-tourism professionals.
The experiential course includes fieldwork and online classes, focusing on building cognitive skills and understanding the importance of biodiversity. The initiative stands as a stepping-stone for enhancing India's commitment to ethical and informed tourism.