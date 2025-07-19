Left Menu

Indian Grandmaster Humpy Leads Charge in FIDE Women's World Chess Cup

Koneru Humpy, India's top female chess player, looks to claim her first FIDE Women's World Chess Cup title in the quarterfinals against China's Yuxin Song. With three Indian compatriots also reaching the last eight, at least one Indian is guaranteed a spot in the semifinals, intensifying hopes for a strong finish.

19-07-2025
Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy begins her quarterfinal match against China's Yuxin Song at the FIDE Women's World Chess Cup, aiming to secure her maiden title in this prestigious competition.

Joining Humpy in the last eight are compatriots Divya Deshmukh, D Harika, and R Vaishali, marking a historic moment with four Indian players advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time. A guaranteed Indian semifinalist will emerge from the all-Indian clash between Harika and Deshmukh.

R Vaishali faces a challenging duel against China's former world champion, Tan Zhongyi. With three possible openings for Indians in the semifinals, focus remains on Humpy's impressive form, highlighted by her victory over Switzerland's Alexandra Kosteniuk.

