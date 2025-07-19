James Gunn Deliberate About Casting Choices for Upcoming DC Films

James Gunn is meticulously deliberate in his approach to casting for the next iteration of Wonder Woman, as confirmed by a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter. Gunn revealed in a response on Threads that discussions about Wonder Woman's casting remain on hold until the script reaches completion.

Dispelling circulating rumors, Gunn was emphatic in denying that TV actresses were being primarily considered for the role, stressing, "It's all about the casting." He asserted that while the Wonder Woman film is of significant interest, it isn't being expedited. "Nothing is going to be shot unless we're as sure as we can be that the script is good," he reiterated.

The director also shed light on his casting process for the Superman film. He recounted David Corenswet's selection for the role of Superman despite formidable competition from Nicholas Hoult, attributing the decision to a better fit and Corenswet's on-screen chemistry with Rachel Brosnahan, cast as Lois Lane.

