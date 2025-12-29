Tragic End: Kannada TV Actress Nandini CM's Untimely Passing

Kannada television actress Nandini C M, aged 26, has allegedly died by suicide at her paying guest accommodation in Kengeri, according to local police reports.

A death note recovered from the scene indicated that Nandini had been battling depression and personal issues, revealing her reluctance to marry or pursue a government job despite family pressure.

Authorities found Nandini deceased, having used a veil cloth tied to a window grille. While no foul play is suspected, a case of unnatural death has been registered, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)