Tragic End: Kannada TV Actress Nandini CM's Untimely Passing
Kannada television actress Nandini C M, aged 26, allegedly died by suicide at her paying guest accommodation in Kengeri. A death note revealed her struggles with depression and personal issues, including pressure to marry. Police found no signs of foul play and are investigating further.
Kannada television actress Nandini C M, aged 26, has allegedly died by suicide at her paying guest accommodation in Kengeri, according to local police reports.
A death note recovered from the scene indicated that Nandini had been battling depression and personal issues, revealing her reluctance to marry or pursue a government job despite family pressure.
Authorities found Nandini deceased, having used a veil cloth tied to a window grille. While no foul play is suspected, a case of unnatural death has been registered, with investigations ongoing.
