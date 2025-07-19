Taylor Russell Exits High-Profile Remake of 'The Thomas Crown Affair'

In an unexpected turn, Canadian actor Taylor Russell has withdrawn from Amazon MGM Studio's film 'The Thomas Crown Affair,' a forthcoming remake of the iconic 1968 romantic heist thriller. Citing creative differences, Russell's exit prompts the studio to search for a new actor to join the ensemble cast.

Russell had been set to star alongside Michael B Jordan, whose involvement also extends to producing the film through his company, Outlier Society. The movie, directed by Drew Pearce, is anticipated for a March 5, 2027 release. It continues the legacy of the original film featuring Faye Dunaway and Steve McQueen.

Supported by Atlas Entertainment, the production features a high-profile cast, including Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbæk, and Aiysha Hart. This marks the second remake, following the 1999 adaptation directed by John McTiernan, which starred Rene Russo and Pierce Brosnan.

(With inputs from agencies.)