Newcomer Ahaan Panday Shines: 'Saiyaara' Smashes Box Office Records

In an unprecedented debut, 'Saiyaara', featuring newcomer Ahaan Panday, garnered Rs 21.25 crore on its first day, YRF announced Saturday. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film received acclaim from critics and viewers alike.

An impressive box office achievement, 'Saiyaara' was released across 8,000 screens, marking the highest opening day for a film led by a debutant. It's the best opening in director Suri's career and a remarkable start for a love story.

Without resorting to traditional publicity methods, including interviews or promotional tours, 'Saiyaara' relied solely on its compelling narrative marketed nationwide, showcasing the power of strong content.

(With inputs from agencies.)