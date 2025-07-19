Left Menu

Newcomer Ahaan Panday Shines: 'Saiyaara' Smashes Box Office Records

'Saiyaara', starring debutant Ahaan Panday, earned Rs 21.25 crore on its first day at the Indian box office. Directed by Mohit Suri, this romantic drama broke records for a debutant film. Without traditional promotion, the film's strong content captivated audiences across 8,000 screens nationwide.

In an unprecedented debut, 'Saiyaara', featuring newcomer Ahaan Panday, garnered Rs 21.25 crore on its first day, YRF announced Saturday. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film received acclaim from critics and viewers alike.

An impressive box office achievement, 'Saiyaara' was released across 8,000 screens, marking the highest opening day for a film led by a debutant. It's the best opening in director Suri's career and a remarkable start for a love story.

Without resorting to traditional publicity methods, including interviews or promotional tours, 'Saiyaara' relied solely on its compelling narrative marketed nationwide, showcasing the power of strong content.

