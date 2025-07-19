Left Menu

Son of Sardaar 2: A New Release Date and Continued Laughter Riot

The release of 'Son of Sardaar 2,' starring Ajay Devgn, has been delayed to August 1, 2025, announced by producers on Instagram. Initially set for July 25, this sequel to the 2012 hit is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and features Mrunal Thakur and Vindu Dara Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:51 IST
Son of Sardaar 2: A New Release Date and Continued Laughter Riot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated film 'Son of Sardaar 2,' featuring Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, is set to hit theaters worldwide on August 1, 2025. Originally scheduled for a July 25 release, this shift in timeline was confirmed by the producers through their social media platform on Saturday.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster promises to continue the laughter saga with Devgn as Jassi Paaji. The film co-produces by Devgn also stars Mrunal Thakur and Vindu Dara Singh, adding more excitement to the cast line-up.

The original 'Son of Sardaar' movie featured a memorable performance by Devgn and achieved significant financial success, grossing Rs 161.48 crore globally. The narrative centered around Jassi Singh Randhawa's return to Punjab, encountering unexpected twists while handling his ancestral property.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025