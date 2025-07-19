Son of Sardaar 2: A New Release Date and Continued Laughter Riot
The release of 'Son of Sardaar 2,' starring Ajay Devgn, has been delayed to August 1, 2025, announced by producers on Instagram. Initially set for July 25, this sequel to the 2012 hit is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and features Mrunal Thakur and Vindu Dara Singh.
The much-anticipated film 'Son of Sardaar 2,' featuring Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, is set to hit theaters worldwide on August 1, 2025. Originally scheduled for a July 25 release, this shift in timeline was confirmed by the producers through their social media platform on Saturday.
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster promises to continue the laughter saga with Devgn as Jassi Paaji. The film co-produces by Devgn also stars Mrunal Thakur and Vindu Dara Singh, adding more excitement to the cast line-up.
The original 'Son of Sardaar' movie featured a memorable performance by Devgn and achieved significant financial success, grossing Rs 161.48 crore globally. The narrative centered around Jassi Singh Randhawa's return to Punjab, encountering unexpected twists while handling his ancestral property.
