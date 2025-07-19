Sushma Seth: The Doyenne of Indian Matriarch Roles

At the India Habitat Centre, veteran actress Sushma Seth reflected on her illustrious career, notably playing matriarch roles in iconic Indian television and cinema projects. Seth, who began her journey in the arts as a teenager, played memorable roles in productions like 'Hum Log' and 'Junoon'.

Her portrayal of 'Dadi' in the popular series 'Hum Log' remains a touchstone. Despite being in her 40s, her performance was so compelling that she became synonymous with matronly roles, despite initial skepticism due to her age.

Even with the constraints of limited resources, Seth skilfully crafted her characters with distinctive personal touches, using her mother's old clothes and wigs. Her last commercial appearance was in 'Kal Ho Na Ho'. Today, Seth channels her creative energy into directing plays and dance dramas with children through NGO Arpana.

(With inputs from agencies.)