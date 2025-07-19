Sofia Mattsson Bids Farewell to 'General Hospital' After Seven Years

Sofia Mattsson, renowned for her portrayal of Sasha Gilmore in 'General Hospital', has called it quits after a seven-year stint. The actress, playing the daughter of Holly Sutton and Robert Scorpio, made her last appearance on July 18, where her character was aided by Jason Morgan to flee the country for her baby's safety, as per E! News.

Reflecting on her journey with the soap, Sofia revealed she originally anticipated a brief engagement on the show. 'I started off thinking it would be just a few episodes on recurring status, so I definitely did not think I'd stay so long,' she recounted, adding that the experience provided her with daily growth as an actress, reported E! News.

Mattsson candidly discussed her initial apprehensions entering the fast-paced world of soap operas. 'I remember being very nervous and overwhelmed, but in a good way,' she noted, cherishing her character's early rebellious days. The longtime series, running since 1963, offered her the chance to engage with seasoned co-stars, a memory she cherishes, reports E! News.

