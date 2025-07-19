Anurag Thakur Sets December Deadline for Medical Institute's Satellite Centre

On Saturday, Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur directed that the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's satellite centre construction be finalized by December. He expressed dissatisfaction with the delays for the 300-bed hospital and urged officials to ensure all modern facilities are available by the deadline.

During a meeting held in Una, Thakur emphasized the importance of prioritizing land demarcation and resolving community access issues. Additionally, he reviewed progress on government-sponsored development schemes, urging completion of all projects approved under the MPLADS by year-end.

Thakur underscored the need for the Una railway station renovation to reflect Himachali art while addressing future traffic projections. He also called for detailed studies to prevent road congestion and curb illegal mining by enforcing strict penalties. Thakur encouraged waste management improvements and briefed on infrastructure investments under national programs.

