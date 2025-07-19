Left Menu

Anurag Thakur Sets December Deadline for Medical Institute's Satellite Centre

Anurag Thakur, Member of Parliament, directed officials to ensure the completion of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's satellite centre by December. He addressed delays, advocated for local development, and emphasized strict measures against illegal mining and effective waste disposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:52 IST
Anurag Thakur Sets December Deadline for Medical Institute's Satellite Centre
Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur directed that the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's satellite centre construction be finalized by December. He expressed dissatisfaction with the delays for the 300-bed hospital and urged officials to ensure all modern facilities are available by the deadline.

During a meeting held in Una, Thakur emphasized the importance of prioritizing land demarcation and resolving community access issues. Additionally, he reviewed progress on government-sponsored development schemes, urging completion of all projects approved under the MPLADS by year-end.

Thakur underscored the need for the Una railway station renovation to reflect Himachali art while addressing future traffic projections. He also called for detailed studies to prevent road congestion and curb illegal mining by enforcing strict penalties. Thakur encouraged waste management improvements and briefed on infrastructure investments under national programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025