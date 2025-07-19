Left Menu

General Chauhan Advocates for Tri-Service Synergy at Defence College

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visited the Defence Services Staff College in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing Tri-Services synergy and military transformation. He highlighted integration imperatives and the role of Aatmanirbharat. The 81st staff course is ongoing with international participation, focusing on jointness and inter-service cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:56 IST
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan made a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, where he addressed officers of the 81st staff course. His speech centered on the importance of Tri-Services synergy, a pivotal aspect demonstrated during Operation Sindoor.

General Chauhan highlighted the key priorities such as integration imperatives, capability development, and the need for a deep understanding of transformative military changes. He also advocated for Aatmanirbharat, reinforcing the push towards self-reliance in defence.

The college's focus on fostering jointness and inter-services awareness was underscored by the briefing from DSSC Commandant Lt Gen Virendra Vats. This year's staff course, involving 500 officers from 36 countries, reflects the commitment to nurturing a collaborative military environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

