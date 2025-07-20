Vir Das Highlights Cultural Guardianship of Indian Diaspora

Emmy Award-winning comedian Vir Das recently addressed an audience at the Asia Society, emphasizing the pivotal role of the Indian diaspora in guarding and promoting Indian culture globally. He described the diaspora as custodians of India's cultural legacy, essential in the country's undeniable ascent in global soft power.

Das highlighted how the diaspora, with its blend of Indian heritage and international values, preserves cultural roots while showcasing them to the world. Referencing cultural icons like Diljit Dosanjh, who made history at Coachella, Das urged the diaspora to support and celebrate modern Indian culture and achievements.

Addressing the cultural evolution, Das encouraged the diaspora's next generation to visit India, experience its progression, and break free from conservative molds, urging them to adopt an abundance mindset and embrace flaws as part of growth and identity.