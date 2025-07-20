Pocket FM Revolutionizes Audio Entertainment with AI Innovations
Pocket FM, an audio entertainment platform, has dramatically reduced production costs using its proprietary AI systems. With over 50,000 AI-generated shows, the platform is expanding globally. AI facilitates content creation, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs, with Europe being a profitable market. Pocket FM aims for global storytelling through AI.
- Country:
- India
Pocket FM, an innovative audio entertainment platform, announced on Sunday a significant reduction in production costs, courtesy of its proprietary artificial intelligence systems. The company has scaled its operations over the last year, producing an impressive 50,000 AI-generated shows, according to a recent statement.
Rohan Nayak, co-founder and CEO, remarked, "We are revolutionizing Pocket FM into an AI-driven entertainment company. Artificial intelligence is pivotal in propelling content creation, productivity, and global storytelling at scale. It's unlocking high-quality content faster and more efficiently." Known for pioneering long-form episodic audio storytelling, Pocket FM has established bespoke AI infrastructure that aids creators from scriptwriting and voice generation to sound design and multilingual localization.
This tech-driven approach has notably accelerated the time-to-market while preserving narrative quality and production standards, the statement emphasized. A blend of human creativity and AI precision underpins this transformation, enabling bulk storytelling without sacrificing quality. The company reported revenue of Rs 1,768 crore for FY25, marking a 68% increase year-on-year and profitability across core markets. The European segment, especially Germany and the UK, show strong growth, having recently surpassed Rs 100 crore in annual recurring revenue.
ALSO READ
Ultimate Kho Kho Appoints Dhiraj Parasher as CEO Amid Global Expansion Plans
Finmo Gains EMI Licence in UK, Boosting Global Expansion
iSoftStone Digital: A New Era in Global Expansion
StoryNest Communications: A New Chapter in Indian Brand Storytelling
Roseate Hotels: Eyeing Global Expansion and Better Hospitality Standards