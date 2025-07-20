Pocket FM Revolutionizes Audio Entertainment with AI Innovations

Left Menu

Pocket FM, an audio entertainment platform, has dramatically reduced production costs using its proprietary AI systems. With over 50,000 AI-generated shows, the platform is expanding globally. AI facilitates content creation, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs, with Europe being a profitable market. Pocket FM aims for global storytelling through AI.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 11:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pocket FM, an innovative audio entertainment platform, announced on Sunday a significant reduction in production costs, courtesy of its proprietary artificial intelligence systems. The company has scaled its operations over the last year, producing an impressive 50,000 AI-generated shows, according to a recent statement.

Rohan Nayak, co-founder and CEO, remarked, "We are revolutionizing Pocket FM into an AI-driven entertainment company. Artificial intelligence is pivotal in propelling content creation, productivity, and global storytelling at scale. It's unlocking high-quality content faster and more efficiently." Known for pioneering long-form episodic audio storytelling, Pocket FM has established bespoke AI infrastructure that aids creators from scriptwriting and voice generation to sound design and multilingual localization.

This tech-driven approach has notably accelerated the time-to-market while preserving narrative quality and production standards, the statement emphasized. A blend of human creativity and AI precision underpins this transformation, enabling bulk storytelling without sacrificing quality. The company reported revenue of Rs 1,768 crore for FY25, marking a 68% increase year-on-year and profitability across core markets. The European segment, especially Germany and the UK, show strong growth, having recently surpassed Rs 100 crore in annual recurring revenue.

