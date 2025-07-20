Left Menu

Billie Eilish Teams Up with James Cameron for Mysterious 3D Project

Popular singer Billie Eilish announced a collaboration with Oscar-winning director James Cameron on an upcoming 3D project during her Manchester concert. The project, speculated to be connected to the 'Avatar' franchise, has yet to be detailed. Eilish’s current tour concludes in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-07-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 12:26 IST
Billie Eilish Teams Up with James Cameron for Mysterious 3D Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Billie Eilish, the Grammy-winning pop sensation, has divulged an exciting collaboration with Oscar-winning director James Cameron. This announcement, made during her Manchester performance, hints at a mysterious 3D project.

While Eilish refrained from disclosing specific details, the audience was informed of the increased camera presence, sparking speculation about a potential 'Avatar' franchise link. The speculation is fueled by her remark that the project is "very, very special."

James Cameron, renowned for his work on 'Avatar,' is currently promoting the franchise's third installment, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' slated for release on December 19. Eilish's tour, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft,' which began in October, will wrap up in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
2
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
3
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025