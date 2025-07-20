Left Menu

Savor the Flavors of Turkey at Noida's Delectable Food Festival

A Turkish food festival at Tahia in Noida presents an array of Turkish kebabs, dips, and desserts in a vibrant setting. Curated by chef Kartikey Puram, the festival offers a fusion of traditional and innovative dishes, providing an immersive experience of Middle Eastern flavors and hospitality.

Updated: 20-07-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:44 IST
Savor the Flavors of Turkey at Noida's Delectable Food Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Turkish food festival at Tahia in Noida is an ongoing culinary event featuring a wide range of delectable kebabs and dips. This gastronomic celebration brings together an enticing menu of both traditional Turkish street food and creative culinary interpretations.

The festival captures the essence of a bustling Turkish bazaar with dishes like the 'Adana lamb kebab' and 'Doner kebab'. Chef Kartikey Puram's curated menu includes innovative dishes such as 'Jackfruit skewer kebab', 'Lahmacun Turkish Pizza', and 'Chicken Shish Touk'. Such offerings provide an immersive Middle Eastern dining experience.

The festival, spearheaded by Nishant Kumar, founder of Tahia Noida, showcases not only savoury delights but also a selection of desserts, including the crowd favorite 'Kunafa brownie pistachio indulgence'. Set to conclude on August 31, this event is a testament to rich Turkish culinary traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

