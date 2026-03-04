Left Menu

Global Tensions Nudge U.S. Stocks into Volatile Waters

Investor apprehensions about the ongoing Middle East conflict led to U.S. stock declines on Tuesday. Despite broad-based selling, indexes recovered from earlier losses. Concerns around inflation rose as energy prices surged. Market volatility is exacerbated by geopolitical tensions and potential impacts on monetary policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 02:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 02:33 IST
Global Tensions Nudge U.S. Stocks into Volatile Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investor concerns over the prolonged Middle East conflict caused U.S. stocks to dip on Tuesday, though recovery from heavier early losses was seen by the day's end. The material sector took the hardest hit among major S&P 500 sectors, coinciding with a rise in the Cboe Volatility Index.

The conflict, now in its fourth day, has sparked anxiety about its inflationary effects due to rising oil prices. Israeli and U.S. forces targeted areas in Iran, leading to Iranian retaliatory strikes across the Gulf and the conflict's spread to Lebanon. Joseph Tanious from Northern Trust Asset Management highlighted growing investor unease around the war's duration and its implications for energy costs.

The S&P 500 saw a decline of 65.03 points, or 0.94%, closing at 6,816.59. The Nasdaq Composite fell by 227.62 points, or 1.00%, to 22,521.24, while the Dow Jones Index dropped 399.57 points, or 0.82%, to 48,505.21. Blackstone's stock declined as its BCRED fund faced heightened redemption requests amidst rising global shipping and oil prices. Tehran's threats over the Strait of Hormuz further complicate prospects, with the strait handling about one-fifth of world oil consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stranded in the Skies: U.S. Rushes Evacuation Amid Middle East Turmoil

Stranded in the Skies: U.S. Rushes Evacuation Amid Middle East Turmoil

 Global
2
High Stakes in Texas: Senate Primaries and Political Maneuvering

High Stakes in Texas: Senate Primaries and Political Maneuvering

 United States
3
Merz Pushes Trump for Stronger Stance on Russia

Merz Pushes Trump for Stronger Stance on Russia

 Global
4
Middle East Conflict Halts ATP Challenger in UAE

Middle East Conflict Halts ATP Challenger in UAE

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026