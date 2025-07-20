Reviving India's Naturally Coloured Cotton: A Sustainable Textile Challenge

India's naturally coloured cotton, which once commercially thrived, is facing obstacles in making a successful comeback. Despite decades of research and a rising global demand for sustainable textiles, the specialty crop is grown on just 200 acres across select states, fetching a premium price of Rs 240 per kg, 50 per cent more than regular cotton.

The challenge, however, lies in the significantly lower yields, discouraging farmers from expanding cultivation. Light brown cotton, for instance, yields only 1.5-2 quintals per acre, compared to 6-7 quintals for regular cotton, according to Ashok Kumar, Principal Scientist at ICAR-CIRCOT.

Despite premium pricing and environmental benefits, the path to expansion is fraught with issues such as pest vulnerability and lack of market infrastructure. While global markets show promise, coordinated efforts across the value chain are crucial to revitalize India's naturally coloured cotton and enhance the country's textile sustainability profile.