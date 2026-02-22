Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amid Rising Global Tensions

Amid escalating global trade tensions and geopolitical strains, precious metals like gold and silver witness a significant uptick in market activity. Investors are gravitating towards these safe-haven assets, driven by renewed concerns over US tariffs and Middle Eastern conflicts.

Analyzing market trends, analysts highlight the role of key economic indicators such as the US Producer Price Index, housing data, and China's lending rate in determining the direction of precious metal prices. Silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange rose by 3.5%, while gold advanced nearly 1%, reflecting heightened market volatility.

With gold ending the week on a strong note, surpassing USD 5,080 per ounce, the sentiments are largely influenced by geopolitical risks, including tensions in the Middle East and the US-Iran standoff. This ongoing uncertainty continues to bolster precious metals as dependable investment options.