Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amid Rising Global Tensions
Precious metals continue to gain as investors seek safety in gold and silver amidst global trade tensions, tariff hikes, and geopolitical strains in the Middle East. Key economic indicators, such as the US Producer Price Index and China's lending rate decision, are crucial in predicting future trends.
- Country:
- India
Amid escalating global trade tensions and geopolitical strains, precious metals like gold and silver witness a significant uptick in market activity. Investors are gravitating towards these safe-haven assets, driven by renewed concerns over US tariffs and Middle Eastern conflicts.
Analyzing market trends, analysts highlight the role of key economic indicators such as the US Producer Price Index, housing data, and China's lending rate in determining the direction of precious metal prices. Silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange rose by 3.5%, while gold advanced nearly 1%, reflecting heightened market volatility.
With gold ending the week on a strong note, surpassing USD 5,080 per ounce, the sentiments are largely influenced by geopolitical risks, including tensions in the Middle East and the US-Iran standoff. This ongoing uncertainty continues to bolster precious metals as dependable investment options.
ALSO READ
Switzerland Prepares for Permanent U.S. Tariffs Amid Ongoing Trade Tensions
India and Brazil Show United Front on US Tariffs and UN Reforms
Trump Defies Supreme Court, Increases Global Tariffs to 15%
Asia Braces for Trade Turbulence Amid New U.S. Tariffs
Chidambaram Criticizes Trump Over 'Weaponisation of Tariffs'