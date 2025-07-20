Cultural Clash: Exclusion of Popular Songs Stirs Controversy

The exclusion of songs by renowned Malayalam rapper Vedan and singer-composer Gowry Lekshmy from Calicut University's degree syllabus has sparked controversy. State General Education Minister V Sivankutty has expressed strong disapproval of the decision.

In an official statement, Minister Sivankutty described the recommendation as 'condemnable.' He alleged that it reflected efforts by the Sangh Parivar to 'saffronise' the higher education sector.

The minister criticized the university's governing body's lack of understanding regarding the global significance of rap music. He called on the vice chancellor to appreciate Kerala's cultural consciousness and its tradition of embracing diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)