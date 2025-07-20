Left Menu

Cultural Clash: Exclusion of Popular Songs Stirs Controversy

The recommendation to exclude songs by Malayalam artists Vedan and Gowry Lekshmy from Calicut University's syllabus has been criticized by Education Minister V Sivankutty. The minister condemned the move as part of a political agenda and emphasized the importance of Kerala's cultural diversity and international music influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:33 IST
Cultural Clash: Exclusion of Popular Songs Stirs Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The exclusion of songs by renowned Malayalam rapper Vedan and singer-composer Gowry Lekshmy from Calicut University's degree syllabus has sparked controversy. State General Education Minister V Sivankutty has expressed strong disapproval of the decision.

In an official statement, Minister Sivankutty described the recommendation as 'condemnable.' He alleged that it reflected efforts by the Sangh Parivar to 'saffronise' the higher education sector.

The minister criticized the university's governing body's lack of understanding regarding the global significance of rap music. He called on the vice chancellor to appreciate Kerala's cultural consciousness and its tradition of embracing diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
2
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025