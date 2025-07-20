Left Menu

Taylor Russell Exits 'The Thomas Crown Affair': Creative Differences Prompt Recasting

Actress Taylor Russell has departed the Michael B. Jordan-directed 'The Thomas Crown Affair' due to creative differences. The production, underway in London, is recasting her role. Russell was initially set to star opposite Jordan as an insurance investigator. The film is scheduled for a March 5, 2027, release.

Taylor Russell (Photo/Instagram@tayrussell). Image Credit: ANI
In a surprising turn of events, Taylor Russell has exited the upcoming film 'The Thomas Crown Affair', directed by Michael B. Jordan, due to creative differences, according to sources. The studio is actively searching for a replacement as production continues in London, Deadline has reported.

Russell was set to play an insurance investigator tasked with unravelling ambitious heists committed by a banking executive, portrayed by Jordan. She was following in the footsteps of Faye Dunaway and Rene Russo, who starred in previous iterations of the classic film.

The film features an ensemble cast including Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbaek, and Aiysha Hart, with a script penned by Drew Pearce. Set for a theatrical release on March 5, 2027, the film is produced by Outlier Society, Atlas Entertainment, and has Alan Trustman, writer of the McQueen original, as its executive producer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

