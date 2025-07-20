Taylor Russell Exits 'The Thomas Crown Affair': Creative Differences Prompt Recasting

In a surprising turn of events, Taylor Russell has exited the upcoming film 'The Thomas Crown Affair', directed by Michael B. Jordan, due to creative differences, according to sources. The studio is actively searching for a replacement as production continues in London, Deadline has reported.

Russell was set to play an insurance investigator tasked with unravelling ambitious heists committed by a banking executive, portrayed by Jordan. She was following in the footsteps of Faye Dunaway and Rene Russo, who starred in previous iterations of the classic film.

The film features an ensemble cast including Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbaek, and Aiysha Hart, with a script penned by Drew Pearce. Set for a theatrical release on March 5, 2027, the film is produced by Outlier Society, Atlas Entertainment, and has Alan Trustman, writer of the McQueen original, as its executive producer.

