Amarnath Yatra Surpasses Landmark Pilgrim Numbers
This year's Amarnath Yatra, a revered pilgrimage, has surpassed 300,000 pilgrims, announced Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The pilgrimage is considered a deeply spiritual experience, with blessings hoped to bring peace and fulfillment. Governor Sinha also inspected conditions at the Baltal Base Camp and Hospital.
The annual Amarnath Yatra has achieved a significant milestone, crossing the three-lakh mark in pilgrims, according to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday.
'By the grace of Baba Amarnath Ji, the holy pilgrimage has surpassed the 3 lakh mark today,' Sinha declared on X, celebrating this major achievement.
Sinha, who visited the Baltal Base Camp and Baltal Hospital earlier, noted that the pilgrimage offers a deeply spiritual experience and expressed hopes for blessings of peace and fulfillment for all participants.
