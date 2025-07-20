Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra Surpasses Landmark Pilgrim Numbers

This year's Amarnath Yatra, a revered pilgrimage, has surpassed 300,000 pilgrims, announced Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The pilgrimage is considered a deeply spiritual experience, with blessings hoped to bring peace and fulfillment. Governor Sinha also inspected conditions at the Baltal Base Camp and Hospital.

Updated: 20-07-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:30 IST
  • India

The annual Amarnath Yatra has achieved a significant milestone, crossing the three-lakh mark in pilgrims, according to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday.

'By the grace of Baba Amarnath Ji, the holy pilgrimage has surpassed the 3 lakh mark today,' Sinha declared on X, celebrating this major achievement.

Sinha, who visited the Baltal Base Camp and Baltal Hospital earlier, noted that the pilgrimage offers a deeply spiritual experience and expressed hopes for blessings of peace and fulfillment for all participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

