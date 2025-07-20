Amarnath Yatra Surpasses Landmark Pilgrim Numbers

The annual Amarnath Yatra has achieved a significant milestone, crossing the three-lakh mark in pilgrims, according to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday.

'By the grace of Baba Amarnath Ji, the holy pilgrimage has surpassed the 3 lakh mark today,' Sinha declared on X, celebrating this major achievement.

Sinha, who visited the Baltal Base Camp and Baltal Hospital earlier, noted that the pilgrimage offers a deeply spiritual experience and expressed hopes for blessings of peace and fulfillment for all participants.

