Colbert's Departure Marks the End of an Era in Late-night TV

Following a recent announcement, Stephen Colbert's popular late-night show, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," has been canceled, marking a significant turn for late-night television.

The show's abrupt end comes shortly after Colbert accused the network owner of bribing President Donald Trump to secure approval for a merger. This accusation has sparked uproar among liberal politicians, artists, and the entertainment community.

The cancellation of one of the most beloved late-night programs highlights the precarious state of late-night television, which has been struggling for survival in a shifting media landscape.