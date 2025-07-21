Left Menu

Colbert's Departure Marks the End of an Era in Late-night TV

Stephen Colbert's popular late-night show has been canceled amid political controversy. The abrupt end follows Colbert's accusations against the network owner, raising cries of political interference. This marks a significant moment in the struggle for survival faced by late-night television shows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 02:27 IST
Colbert's Departure Marks the End of an Era in Late-night TV
television

Following a recent announcement, Stephen Colbert's popular late-night show, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," has been canceled, marking a significant turn for late-night television.

The show's abrupt end comes shortly after Colbert accused the network owner of bribing President Donald Trump to secure approval for a merger. This accusation has sparked uproar among liberal politicians, artists, and the entertainment community.

The cancellation of one of the most beloved late-night programs highlights the precarious state of late-night television, which has been struggling for survival in a shifting media landscape.

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025