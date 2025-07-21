Tragedy Strikes: Two Kanwariyas Killed in Separate Muzaffarnagar Incidents

Tragedy unfolded in Muzaffarnagar when two kanwariyas were killed in separate incidents, leaving three others injured, as confirmed by local police on Monday.

The first incident involved a fatal accident near Simli bypass on Sunday night, where a pickup truck carrying four kanwariyas overturned, claiming the life of 28-year-old Amit and injuring three others. The devotees were returning to Mahendragarh from Haridwar after collecting Ganga water. The injured individuals are receiving medical attention at a hospital.

In a separate case, Vicky, a 35-year-old kanwariya from Najafgarh, Delhi, was discovered unconscious beside Panchenda Bridge on the busy Delhi-Dehradun National Highway. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was tragically declared dead on arrival. Authorities suspect Vicky suffered a fatal head injury from a hit-and-run incident. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding these tragic events.