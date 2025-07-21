Tragedy Strikes: Two Kanwariyas Killed in Separate Muzaffarnagar Incidents
Two kanwariyas lost their lives and three others were injured in two separate incidents in Muzaffarnagar. One fatality occurred when a vehicle overturned, and another was found dead on a highway, suspecting a hit-and-run. Police are investigating both incidents.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy unfolded in Muzaffarnagar when two kanwariyas were killed in separate incidents, leaving three others injured, as confirmed by local police on Monday.
The first incident involved a fatal accident near Simli bypass on Sunday night, where a pickup truck carrying four kanwariyas overturned, claiming the life of 28-year-old Amit and injuring three others. The devotees were returning to Mahendragarh from Haridwar after collecting Ganga water. The injured individuals are receiving medical attention at a hospital.
In a separate case, Vicky, a 35-year-old kanwariya from Najafgarh, Delhi, was discovered unconscious beside Panchenda Bridge on the busy Delhi-Dehradun National Highway. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was tragically declared dead on arrival. Authorities suspect Vicky suffered a fatal head injury from a hit-and-run incident. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding these tragic events.
- READ MORE ON:
- kanwariya
- Muzaffarnagar
- accident
- Haridwar
- Delhi
- Najafgarh
- vehicle
- SHO
- investigation
- hospital
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail in Property Dispute Assault Case
Tragic Road Rage: Man Beaten to Death in Delhi
Electric Cars Surge While Traditional Vehicles Decline in June 2025
Delhi Strengthens Healthcare with New Nursing Officers and Ayushman Bharat Initiative
Decline in Laadli Yojana Beneficiaries Highlights Challenges in Empowering Delhi's Young Women