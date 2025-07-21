Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Two Kanwariyas Killed in Separate Muzaffarnagar Incidents

Two kanwariyas lost their lives and three others were injured in two separate incidents in Muzaffarnagar. One fatality occurred when a vehicle overturned, and another was found dead on a highway, suspecting a hit-and-run. Police are investigating both incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar/Moradabad | Updated: 21-07-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 10:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy unfolded in Muzaffarnagar when two kanwariyas were killed in separate incidents, leaving three others injured, as confirmed by local police on Monday.

The first incident involved a fatal accident near Simli bypass on Sunday night, where a pickup truck carrying four kanwariyas overturned, claiming the life of 28-year-old Amit and injuring three others. The devotees were returning to Mahendragarh from Haridwar after collecting Ganga water. The injured individuals are receiving medical attention at a hospital.

In a separate case, Vicky, a 35-year-old kanwariya from Najafgarh, Delhi, was discovered unconscious beside Panchenda Bridge on the busy Delhi-Dehradun National Highway. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was tragically declared dead on arrival. Authorities suspect Vicky suffered a fatal head injury from a hit-and-run incident. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding these tragic events.

