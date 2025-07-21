Clash in Barabanki: Kanwariyas' Pilgrimage Disrupted by Alleged Attack
Kanwariyas on a traditional pilgrimage route were reportedly attacked by intoxicated men in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. Following the altercation, police quickly restored order, detaining two suspects. The pilgrimage continues peacefully under police protection, with no injuries reported. One suspect, Durgesh, is under investigation.
An alleged attack on a group of kanwariyas by intoxicated men marred a pilgrimage in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district late Sunday. Authorities quickly contained the incident, arresting two suspects.
According to police, the altercation took place near Chandoora village, disrupting the kanwariyas' journey from the Prasanna Nath Mahadev Temple towards the Lodheswar Mahadev temple. Despite the clash, the pilgrimage route continues under police oversight.
The event occurred near a shop and later intensified at a petrol station. Circle Officer Jagat Ram Kanaujia confirmed two detentions and reassured that the Kanwar Yatra proceeds smoothly without injuries. An intoxicated suspect, Durgesh, is currently being questioned.
