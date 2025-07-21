Left Menu

Indian Navy's Strategic Edge: Launch of the ASW Vessel 'Ajay'

Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh emphasized the Indian Navy's pivotal role in regional stability and global power dynamics. The launch of the eighth anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, 'Ajay', marks a significant advancement in India's maritime capabilities, highlighting self-reliance in defense shipbuilding by GRSE.

The Indian Navy is increasingly becoming an indispensable tool for national power projection and regional stability, amid escalating global strategic competition and security challenges, stated Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh. This assertion was made during the launch of 'Ajay', the eighth anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft built by GRSE for the Navy.

'Ajay', the final vessel in a series of eight, underscores India's commitment to self-reliance in defense capabilities. GRSE has been pivotal in this effort, having constructed over 110 warships for the Navy and Coast Guard, making it a leading defense shipyard in India.

As global powers vie for influence in regions where 80% of global trade transits, the Indian Navy's ability to serve as a security partner and a first responder to maritime threats and humanitarian crises is critical. Vice Admiral Deshmukh noted that the Navy is actively building a diverse fleet to meet these strategic demands.

