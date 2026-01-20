Left Menu

Unsolicited Seeds Flood Texas Mailboxes, Sparking Invasive Plant Concerns

The Texas Department of Agriculture issued alerts after hundreds received unsolicited seed packages in January. These seeds may be invasive species, posing threats to local ecosystems. Authorities urge vigilance amid reports of similar incidents across the U.S., possibly linked to a global 'brushing scam.'

Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Texas agricultural authorities have raised alarms as numerous residents report receiving unsolicited seeds in the mail, The Epoch Times (TET) revealed. In the first half of January alone, the state collected 126 bags of these seeds, adding to over 1,100 recorded last year, says the Texas Department of Agriculture.

The state's Agriculture Commissioner, Sid Miller, expressed concerns on January 15 about the potential hazards these seeds could present. He warned that they might be invasive species or carriers of harmful pests and pathogens, threatening Texas's crops and livestock. Miller emphasized, "They might seem harmless, but the risk is serious."

Incidents have connected some cases to previous orders from Temu, a Chinese e-commerce platform. The Texas Department of Agriculture is collaborating with federal agencies to trace the seeds' origins. Authorities strongly advise recipients not to open or plant these unsolicited packages and to report them instead.

