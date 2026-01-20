Ladakh Shines as Hub for Winter Sports: Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Launched
Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta inaugurated the 6th Khelo India Winter Games 2026 in Ladakh, highlighting the region's emergence as a key hub for winter sports. The event attracts participants from across India and features ice hockey, speed skating, and figure skating. Investments in infrastructure and sports policy bolster Ladakh's sporting ecosystem.
In a significant development for Ladakh, Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta inaugurated the 6th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games 2026 at the cutting-edge NDS ice hockey stadium. This event has underscored Ladakh's rising status as India's hub for winter sports, with activities scheduled over seven days closing on January 26 to coincide with Republic Day celebrations.
Participants from 19 states, including athletes, technical officials, and pivotal support from the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, are competing in this event. The Games, featuring ice hockey, speed skating, and debuting figure skating, highlight Ladakh's growing capability to handle large-scale sporting events in challenging conditions.
Prominent infrastructure developments, like the 24x7 Ice Hockey Rink at NDS Stadium and plans for a Kargil counterpart, elevate the winter sports facilities. Moreover, Ladakh's sports policy, offering scholarships and job incentives, solidifies its vision as a winter sports powerhouse, fostering opportunities and integration into India's broader sports framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
