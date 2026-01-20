Left Menu

Punjab Unveils Largest Solar Captive Project: A Green Energy Milestone

Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd., in partnership with Blue Sky NRG Pvt. Ltd., has commissioned Punjab's largest solar captive open access project under the Green Energy Policy. The 51 MWp project will significantly impact sustainability by reducing CO2 emissions and providing renewable energy to North India's industrial sector.

Updated: 20-01-2026 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd., alongside Blue Sky NRG Pvt. Ltd., has marked a milestone by commissioning Punjab's largest solar captive open access project. This green energy initiative is set to provide consistent renewable power to Madhav KRG Ltd., a known steel manufacturer in North India.

Boasting an installed capacity of 34 MW / 51 MWp, this project is poised to generate approximately 71 million units of clean energy each year. Such a shift not only supports Punjab's sustainability objectives but also facilitates a reduction of nearly 67,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

In a span of just a month, Solidus has successfully executed two major captive open access solar projects in the state. This achievement underscores the company's role in promoting affordable and environmentally responsible power alternatives, crucial for industries striving to cut emissions and enhance energy security.

