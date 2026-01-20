Vijay's TVK Pledges Social Justice in Election Manifesto

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVK), has kickstarted its electoral preparations by convening its first election campaign committee meeting on Tuesday. The session, facilitated by party General Secretary N Anand, took place at the party's office in Panaiyur.

The meeting outlined a manifesto centered on social justice and transparency, as explained by party Policy and Propaganda Secretary Arunraaj. On January 16, Vijay established a dedicated 12-member committee tasked with organizing the party's election efforts at the district and constituency levels for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

During a press briefing, Arunraaj emphasized the party's commitment to crafting a manifesto that reflects inclusive growth and a vision for sector-wide advancement in Tamil Nadu, challenging rival parties on their transparency. The TVK aims to gather public feedback via a dedicated website, ensuring the document represents a people's manifesto.

(With inputs from agencies.)