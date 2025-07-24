Left Menu

Karkidaka Vavu: A Day of Ancestral Homage and Spiritual Liberation

Thousands of Hindus gathered in Kerala to perform 'Bali tharpanam' on Karkidaka Vavu day, offering homage to their ancestors. Prominent temples and riverbanks witnessed high footfall as devotees sought spiritual liberation for departed souls. Schools and offices in the state remained closed for the occasion.

Updated: 24-07-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, a significant number of individuals from the Hindu community gathered at various temples across Kerala to participate in the 'Bali tharpanam' ritual on the auspicious occasion of Karkidaka Vavu. This annual event sees people paying homage to their ancestors.

Devotees flocked to riverbanks and seashores in the early morning hours to partake in the ritual. Major venues included Aluva Shiva temple near Kochi, Thirunelli temple in Wayanad, the Parasurama temple at Thiruvallam, Papanasam beach in Varkala, and Thirunavaya Navamukunda temple in Malappuram.

At these sites, especially Thirunavaya Navamukunda temple, extensive arrangements were made by temple authorities to accommodate the large gatherings. Observers believe performing this ritual on Karkidaka Vavu facilitates the liberation of departed souls, known as 'moksha.' Consequently, schools and government offices across the state closed for the day.

