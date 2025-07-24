Aludecor Unveils Alubreeze: India's First Indigenously Designed Metal Sun-Louver System
Aludecor has launched the Alubreeze Metal Louvers, a solar shading system designed in India to reduce energy consumption and enhance building aesthetics. This innovation aligns with growing trends in the green building market by using recyclable materials and offering design flexibility, marking another achievement for Aludecor.
Aludecor, a leader in metal façade materials in India, introduced the Alubreeze Metal Louvers, a solar shading system designed to minimize heat enter and HVAC loads, while enhancing aesthetic appeal. This milestone makes Alubreeze the first indigenous metal sun-louver system in the nation.
India's building sector, a significant energy consumer, stands to benefit from Alubreeze's energy-efficient design. With buildings absorbing a large chunk of the country's electricity, passive shading solutions like Alubreeze offer economic and environmental incentives, significantly cutting energy consumption.
The expanding Indian façade and green-building materials market provides a lucrative opportunity for Aludecor. By utilizing recyclable aluminum, the company ensures sustainability, aiding developers in earning LEED or GRIHA credits. Aludecor's advancements are supported by a robust R&D and strategic expansions.
