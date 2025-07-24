Aludecor Unveils Alubreeze: India's First Indigenously Designed Metal Sun-Louver System

Aludecor, a leader in metal façade materials in India, introduced the Alubreeze Metal Louvers, a solar shading system designed to minimize heat enter and HVAC loads, while enhancing aesthetic appeal. This milestone makes Alubreeze the first indigenous metal sun-louver system in the nation.

India's building sector, a significant energy consumer, stands to benefit from Alubreeze's energy-efficient design. With buildings absorbing a large chunk of the country's electricity, passive shading solutions like Alubreeze offer economic and environmental incentives, significantly cutting energy consumption.

The expanding Indian façade and green-building materials market provides a lucrative opportunity for Aludecor. By utilizing recyclable aluminum, the company ensures sustainability, aiding developers in earning LEED or GRIHA credits. Aludecor's advancements are supported by a robust R&D and strategic expansions.

(With inputs from agencies.)