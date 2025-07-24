Left Menu

Kevin Hart's Epic India Debut: A Night of Laughter in Mumbai

Kevin Hart is set to perform in India for the first time, with a show in Mumbai on September 21. Previously canceled in Delhi, this show is part of his 'Acting My Age' tour, promising laughter and engaging storytelling for Indian audiences who are eager for global comedy experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:14 IST
American actor-comedian Kevin Hart will make his highly anticipated India debut in Mumbai on September 21 as part of his stand-up tour 'Acting My Age', District by Zomato announced on Thursday.

The announcement follows the cancellation of Hart's performance in New Delhi on April 30 due to a terror attack in Pahalgam. Held at the NSCI Dome SVP Stadium, the Mumbai event marks Hart's inaugural live performance in India. Hart expressed enthusiasm about performing for Indian audiences, promising a night filled with love and laughter. District by Zomato CEO Rahul Ganjoo described Hart's arrival as monumental for Indian comedy fans.

Ganjoo further emphasized the growth of the Indian comedy scene, noting the audience's heightened global taste and anticipation for such international acts. The 'Acting My Age' tour will feature Hart's signature style, offering sharp observations and captivating storytelling, following the success of his prior special 'Reality Check', Billboard's #1 Comedy Tour of 2022. Exclusive pre-sale tickets for HSBC cardholders will be available on the District app from July 29 to July 31, with general sales commencing on July 31.

