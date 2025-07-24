Left Menu

Kneecap Controversy: Irish Rap Band Banned in Hungary Amid Security Concerns

The Irish rap group Kneecap was barred from Hungary before the Sziget Festival due to perceived security risks. Known for politically charged lyrics, the band's alleged glorification of militant groups led to criticism. Despite opposition, Kneecap denies support for violence and defends its stance on Palestine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:25 IST
Kneecap Controversy: Irish Rap Band Banned in Hungary Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

The Irish-language rap trio Kneecap was banned from entering Hungary for the Sziget Festival in a move linked to national security concerns.

Renowned for their satirical and politically charged lyrics, the Belfast-based band vocalized support for the Palestinian cause but rebuffed accusations of glorifying militant groups.

Hungarian officials cited antisemitic speech and praise for groups like Hamas in banning their entry, sparking controversy within the European music scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025