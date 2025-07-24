Kneecap Controversy: Irish Rap Band Banned in Hungary Amid Security Concerns
The Irish rap group Kneecap was barred from Hungary before the Sziget Festival due to perceived security risks. Known for politically charged lyrics, the band's alleged glorification of militant groups led to criticism. Despite opposition, Kneecap denies support for violence and defends its stance on Palestine.
The Irish-language rap trio Kneecap was banned from entering Hungary for the Sziget Festival in a move linked to national security concerns.
Renowned for their satirical and politically charged lyrics, the Belfast-based band vocalized support for the Palestinian cause but rebuffed accusations of glorifying militant groups.
Hungarian officials cited antisemitic speech and praise for groups like Hamas in banning their entry, sparking controversy within the European music scene.
