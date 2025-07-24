Melody of Prevention: The Heartfelt Campaign Against Drowning

The Hemant Bala Advaitha (HBA) Foundation has launched a national campaign on the occasion of World Drowning Prevention Day, designated by the United Nations. This initiative is inspired by the untimely death of 18-year-old music prodigy Advaitha Verma, who tragically drowned in Pawna Lake, Lonavala, in June 2024.

His parents, Sudesh Verma and Renu Kaul Verma, have turned their sorrow into a mission to spread awareness and prevent similar incidents. Sudesh Verma stated, "With every drowning, our society must rise like a symphony—not in silence, but in solidarity." The campaign aims to honor Advaitha and others who've lost their lives to preventable drowning incidents. India reportedly sees around 38,000 such deaths annually.

A highlight of the campaign is the announcement of the Advaitha - The Symphony Music Award 2025, a national singing competition for teenagers aged 15 to 19. This event intends to use music as an avenue to promote water safety and drowning prevention. The grand finale is scheduled for September 6 at Azad Bhawan, near ITO in the national capital, symbolizing both a musical showcase and a rallying call to save lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)