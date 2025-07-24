Rising Tide of Racism: Melbourne's Hindu Temple and Restaurants Targeted

A Hindu temple and two Asian-run restaurants in Melbourne were recently vandalized with racist graffiti, sparking widespread concern within the community, as reported on Thursday.

The Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Boronia and two eateries on Boronia Road were targeted on Monday. Victoria Police condemned the behavior, stating that there's no place for hate or racism in society. The Hindu Council of Australia highlighted the attack as a threat to identity and religious freedom.

Victoria's Premier Jacinta Allan described the acts as hateful and designed to spread fear. The incident indicates a growing number of hate-based incidents in Melbourne, prompting Hindu leaders to call for interfaith support in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)