Blockbuster Beginnings: 'Saiyaara' Shatters Box Office Records

The romance drama 'Saiyaara', directed by renowned filmmaker Mohit Suri and featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has crossed the remarkable Rs 150 crore milestone at the domestic box office. According to the producers, Yash Raj Films, the feature has been a runaway success, captivating audiences since its theatrical release last week.

The production house announced in a detailed press note that the film raked in Rs 22 crore on the previous Wednesday alone, elevating its cumulative box office collection to an impressive Rs 155.75 crore. The storyline revolves around Krish, portrayed by Pandey, an aspiring musician, and Vaani, played by Padda, a reserved lyricist experiencing the aftermath of a failed romance.

Adding to its allure, 'Saiyaara's' soundtrack, comprised of seven songs crafted by musical maestros like Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, and more, has quickly climbed the charts. The film also boasts talented actors Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa in prominent roles, contributing to its widespread acclaim.

