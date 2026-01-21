U.S. Approves $2.3 Billion Arms Deal with Singapore

The U.S. State Department has authorized a significant arms deal with Singapore, estimated at $2.3 billion, that includes advanced maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, along with lightweight torpedoes, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

Boeing will serve as the principal contractor for this transaction, reflecting continued collaboration between U.S. defense industries and Singapore.

The agreement underscores a strategic move to bolster Singapore's defense capabilities with cutting-edge aerial and maritime technologies.

