U.S. Approves $2.3 Billion Arms Deal with Singapore

The U.S. State Department has greenlit a $2.3 billion arms deal with Singapore, involving maritime patrol aircraft and torpedoes. Boeing is the main contractor. The Pentagon disclosed the deal, focusing on enhancing Singapore's defense capabilities through advanced aerial and maritime technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 01:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 01:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department has authorized a significant arms deal with Singapore, estimated at $2.3 billion, that includes advanced maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, along with lightweight torpedoes, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

Boeing will serve as the principal contractor for this transaction, reflecting continued collaboration between U.S. defense industries and Singapore.

The agreement underscores a strategic move to bolster Singapore's defense capabilities with cutting-edge aerial and maritime technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

