Trump Hints at Possible Deal with Harvard
U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that a potential deal might have been struck with Harvard University, though he expressed uncertainty about its finality. The remarks were made to reporters at the White House on Tuesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 01:46 IST
Donald Trump, the President of the United States, hinted on Tuesday at the possibility of his administration having reached an agreement with Harvard University.
While addressing reporters at the White House, Trump stated, "I hear we have a deal but who the hell knows with them."
The President's ambiguous comments have left many speculating about the nature of the deal and its implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
