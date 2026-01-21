Left Menu

Trump Hints at Possible Deal with Harvard

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that a potential deal might have been struck with Harvard University, though he expressed uncertainty about its finality. The remarks were made to reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 01:46 IST
Trump Hints at Possible Deal with Harvard
Donald Trump

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, hinted on Tuesday at the possibility of his administration having reached an agreement with Harvard University.

While addressing reporters at the White House, Trump stated, "I hear we have a deal but who the hell knows with them."

The President's ambiguous comments have left many speculating about the nature of the deal and its implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
3
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
4
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026