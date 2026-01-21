Measles Outbreak Escalates in South Carolina: Risk of Wider Spread Looms

The South Carolina health department has reported a surge in measles cases, with the total reaching 646 as of Tuesday. This marks a significant increase of 88 cases since Friday, affecting areas including Clemson and Anderson universities, and raising concerns about the potential for a wider spread.

In response, at least 538 individuals have been quarantined after exposure to the virus, while 33 symptomatic people are isolated to prevent further transmission. To aid containment efforts, the Department of Health and Human Services has allocated $1.4 million in financial support at the state's request.

The CDC is actively collaborating with state health officials to investigate transmission patterns and ensure the availability of vaccines and therapeutics. Notably, a substantial portion of infected individuals were unvaccinated, highlighting ongoing vulnerability among certain groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)