Measles Outbreak Escalates in South Carolina: Risk of Wider Spread Looms
South Carolina is experiencing a significant measles outbreak, with 646 cases reported, an increase of 88 in just a few days. The outbreak has led to widespread quarantines and isolation of patients, especially around Clemson and Anderson universities. The health department is working with federal agencies to manage the situation.
The South Carolina health department has reported a surge in measles cases, with the total reaching 646 as of Tuesday. This marks a significant increase of 88 cases since Friday, affecting areas including Clemson and Anderson universities, and raising concerns about the potential for a wider spread.
In response, at least 538 individuals have been quarantined after exposure to the virus, while 33 symptomatic people are isolated to prevent further transmission. To aid containment efforts, the Department of Health and Human Services has allocated $1.4 million in financial support at the state's request.
The CDC is actively collaborating with state health officials to investigate transmission patterns and ensure the availability of vaccines and therapeutics. Notably, a substantial portion of infected individuals were unvaccinated, highlighting ongoing vulnerability among certain groups.
