Under the Ladakhi Skies: A Spiritual Gathering with the Dalai Lama

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu participated in the 'Yarchos Chenmo', a major spiritual assembly led by the Dalai Lama in Ladakh. Khandu shared his profound experience and the timeless wisdom imparted by the Tibetan spiritual leader, emphasizing compassion, peace, and the enduring spiritual ties within the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant spiritual gathering, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu joined tens of thousands of devotees at the Karsha Photang in Zanskar for 'Yarchos Chenmo' in Ladakh.

The event, marked by the presence of the Dalai Lama, attracted nearly 30,000 attendees eager to embrace teachings on key Buddhist principles.

Chief Minister Khandu shared his reflections on social media, describing his encounter with the Dalai Lama as humbling and uplifting, emphasizing the power of compassion and the depth of Buddhist wisdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

