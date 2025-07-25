Under the Ladakhi Skies: A Spiritual Gathering with the Dalai Lama

In a significant spiritual gathering, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu joined tens of thousands of devotees at the Karsha Photang in Zanskar for 'Yarchos Chenmo' in Ladakh.

The event, marked by the presence of the Dalai Lama, attracted nearly 30,000 attendees eager to embrace teachings on key Buddhist principles.

Chief Minister Khandu shared his reflections on social media, describing his encounter with the Dalai Lama as humbling and uplifting, emphasizing the power of compassion and the depth of Buddhist wisdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)