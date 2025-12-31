Left Menu

Ayodhya's Divine Festivities: A Spiritual Gathering at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Ayodhya was a hub of devotion as thousands celebrated the second anniversary of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Devotees basked in spiritual fervor, expressing the significance of starting the new year with blessings from Lord Ram, amid admiration for the city's transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:49 IST
Ram Nagari Immersed in devotion on second anniversary of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ayodhya transformed into a sea of devotion on Wednesday as thousands gathered to mark the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Devotees arrived from across the nation, imbuing the temple city with an atmosphere of faith and spiritual fervor.

From the temple entrance to the streets, chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' echoed as pilgrims sought blessings. Many expressed that starting the New Year with Lord Ram's darshan provided peace and divine favor. Tight security ensured smooth access for the mass influx, safeguarding law and order.

First-time visitors praised Ayodhya's transformation and spiritual ambiance. Shreya Sawat, a tourist, noted the city's cleanliness and peacefulness, while Anuja, another devotee, shared her moving experience. Anagha Gokhale described her journey as divinely inspired, highlighting Ayodhya's spiritual significance and welcoming atmosphere.

As the Pran Pratishtha anniversary bolstered Ayodhya's spiritual standing, the city continues to attract devotees seeking Lord Ram's blessings for the New Year. The Ram Lalla idol, unveiled on January 22, 2024, during a ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains a focal point of devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

