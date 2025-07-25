Orient Electric Unveils Stylish Next-Gen BLDC Ceiling Fans

Orient Electric Limited, a key player in the consumer electrical market under the CKA Birla Group, has introduced its latest range of BLDC ceiling fans. Known for its sleek design and advanced technology, this new collection aims to set a benchmark in home aesthetics and energy efficiency.

The fans are available in over 40 vibrant color options, catering to the modern consumer's preference for style and functionality. With integrated smart features and an energy-saving BLDC motor, the range stands out as both a design marvel and an efficient home appliance.

To promote these innovations, Orient Electric has launched a podcast-style campaign featuring popular figures like MS Dhoni and Kusha Kapila. By collaborating with regional influencers such as Madan Gowri in South India, the company is expanding its reach across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)