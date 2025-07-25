Left Menu

Orient Electric Unveils Stylish Next-Gen BLDC Ceiling Fans

Orient Electric Limited, part of the CKA Birla Group, has launched a new range of BLDC ceiling fans. These fans are designed to be energy-efficient and smart, with over 40 color options to enhance modern living spaces. The product lineup aims to match consumer preferences and drive premiumisation in the durables industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:05 IST
Orient Electric Unveils Stylish Next-Gen BLDC Ceiling Fans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Orient Electric Limited, a key player in the consumer electrical market under the CKA Birla Group, has introduced its latest range of BLDC ceiling fans. Known for its sleek design and advanced technology, this new collection aims to set a benchmark in home aesthetics and energy efficiency.

The fans are available in over 40 vibrant color options, catering to the modern consumer's preference for style and functionality. With integrated smart features and an energy-saving BLDC motor, the range stands out as both a design marvel and an efficient home appliance.

To promote these innovations, Orient Electric has launched a podcast-style campaign featuring popular figures like MS Dhoni and Kusha Kapila. By collaborating with regional influencers such as Madan Gowri in South India, the company is expanding its reach across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025